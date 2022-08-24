Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. He frequently informs his fans and admirers on his current projects and personal life via social media and his own blog. His fans adore his updates and eagerly await them. On the actor's social media page, one can discover anything from adorable images to beautiful life lessons. He also frequently tweets touching messages about his family. The actor shared an update on his health, yesterday, on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan informed his followers that he is tested Covid positive. His tweet read, "T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .." This apparently is not the first time that the actor has tested positive. He also tested positive in July 2020, after which he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.