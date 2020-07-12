Amitabh Bachchan thanks everyone post receiving wishes for his family's speedy recovery from COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan has penned down a special note of gratitude for everyone who have prayed for his family's well-being. Check out his tweet.

In a shocking state of events, it has been recently revealed that Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, , and their daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. This piece of news has been confirmed by both Big B and Abhishek Bachchan on social media. has fortunately tested negative for the same. As of now, wishes have been showered on the Bachchan family from all over the country and prayers have been reportedly conducted for their well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan is being admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He has now taken to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards everyone who has prayed for his and his family’s well-being. He writes, “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me... I put my hands together and say… Thank you for your eternal love and affection.”

Check out Big B’s tweet below:

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan has also been hospitalized along with his father at the same hospital. He has confirmed the same through the medium of a tweet that reads, “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!” On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and have been suggested home quarantine by the concerned authorities after testing positive for COVID-19. This has also been confirmed by Abhishek through social media.

