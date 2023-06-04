Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes on his and Jaya Bachchan's 50th anniversary: 'My deepest gratitude...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, has thanked his fans for wishing him and his actress wife Jaya Bachchan on their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3. Their friends and family members flooded social media with warm wishes. On Sunday morning, Big B took to his blog and penned a note of gratitude for fans.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for showering love

Big B is often seen sharing updates about his whereabouts on his blog. In his sweet note, the veteran actor wrote, "My deepest gratitude for all that have wished Jaya and me for our 50th Anniversary .. your love and care is what gives us the most happiness ..At work now .. later." A day before his anniversary, he wrote about completing 50 years with Jaya. He wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes , that have come and perhaps shall come .. "

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan shared a bunch of throwback pictures as he wished his parents on their special day. He even shared a wedding picture of Big B and Jaya. Along with the photos, Abhishek penned a beautiful note for them. He wrote, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!" Big B instantly replied, "Love you."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a priceless picture of her parents and wished them on their 50th anniversary. Her post read, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

Meanwhile, Big B is currently shooting for Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. On the other hand, Jaya will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will hit theatres on July 28.

