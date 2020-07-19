Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans once again in latest tweet as outpouring of prayers for Bachchan family continues

Almost a week ago, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Despite being in admitted in the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep his blod up to date and also share updates on Twitter. Almost a week ago, the legendary actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day later, and daughter were also tested positive. Now, after being in home quarantine post their diagnosis, the mother-daughter duo were hospitalised on Friday.

Thanking his fans once more for their love and prayers, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Sunday night. He wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands.. in gratitude and thanks!" Many die-hard fans across India have been praying fervently for the health of the Bachchan family.

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

As per latest updates, the family is responding well to treatment. "They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source informed PTI.

The source further added, “Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days." In light of the Bachchan family testing positive, all four of their properties were sealed in Mumbai and sanitation process was carried out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×