  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans once again in latest tweet as outpouring of prayers for Bachchan family continues

Almost a week ago, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
8616 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2020 07:59 am
News,Abhishek Bachchan,Amitabh Bachchan,Aishwarya Rai BachchanAmitabh Bachchan thanks fans once again in latest tweet as outpouring of prayers for Bachchan family continues
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Despite being in admitted in the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep his blod up to date and also share updates on Twitter. Almost a week ago, the legendary actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive. Now, after being in home quarantine post their diagnosis, the mother-daughter duo were hospitalised on Friday. 

Thanking his fans once more for their love and prayers, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Sunday night. He wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands.. in gratitude and thanks!" Many die-hard fans across India have been praying fervently for the health of the Bachchan family. 

As per latest updates, the family is responding well to treatment. "They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source informed PTI. 

The source further added, “Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days." In light of the Bachchan family testing positive, all four of their properties were sealed in Mumbai and sanitation process was carried out. 

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Anonymous 2 hours ago

How come Jaya is safe..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hahaha

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Rekha is not safe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement