Amitabh Bachchan thanks Martin Scorsese & Christopher Nolan on receiving 2021 FIAF Award: I'm deeply honoured

Indian Cinema's megastar, Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the 2021 FIAF Award by thanks Martin Scorsese & Christopher Nolan and it has sent cheer among everyone in showbiz. The Badla star penned a lovely note on being conferred with the honour for his sustained efforts towards the advocacy of preservation of India’s film heritage. The megastar was also praised by Scorsese and Nolas as they conferred the award. On getting the prestigious award, Big B penned his thoughts and even shared a photo with it on social media.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently released the trailer of his upcoming film, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and others. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafri and produced by Anand Pandit. The film is releasing in theatres on April 9, 2021. Besides this, Big B will be seen in MayDay with and Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmastra with and and Jhund as well.

