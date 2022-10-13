Amitabh Bachchan thanks well-wishers for birthday wishes; Here's what he said
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, has dropped a sweet post thanking his fans and well-wishers for their best wishes. Read here.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has clocked over 50 years in the Bollywood film industry, celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday in style and grandeur manner. Several people, not just from the film fraternity, but also from across the globe dropped their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary actor. He even received a sweet birthday wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The contributions of senior Bachchan to the film industry cannot be overlooked. He is aptly known as the Shahenshah of the Bollywood film industry. With such a versatile and memorable career line, he never forgets to stay humble and grounded in nature.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Post
On Thursday morning, Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as Big B, dropped a sweet post in his Twitter handle thanking his fans and well-wishers for their best wishes on his birthday.
“T 4436 - To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday , I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else .. I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul ..,” Mr Bachchan tweeted on his Twitter handle today.
Big B celebrates his birthday on sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati
On his 80th birthday, he received heartfelt wishes from his family members in a unique yet memorable manner. In the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, actors Jaya Bachchan (his wife) and Abhishek Bachchan (his son) arrived at the gaming show. Clearly, the atmosphere of the show was filled with fun and enthusiasm.
While Jaya spilled beans on Big B’s lifestyle habits, son Abhishek also made sure to make his father’s day truly a memorable one. In a video message, he also received birthday wishes from daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
Big B is clearly one of the most loved and cherished actors of the Bollywood film industry across generations. He is a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards in the field of arts which are given by the Government of India. We hope and pray that Big B’s journey ahead continues to rise and shine.
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Abhishek Bachchan exchanges his seat with Amitabh Bachchan, asks him questions