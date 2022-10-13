Amitabh Bachchan thanks well-wishers for birthday wishes; Here's what he said

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has clocked over 50 years in the Bollywood film industry, celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday in style and grandeur manner. Several people, not just from the film fraternity, but also from across the globe dropped their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary actor. He even received a sweet birthday wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contributions of senior Bachchan to the film industry cannot be overlooked. He is aptly known as the Shahenshah of the Bollywood film industry. With such a versatile and memorable career line, he never forgets to stay humble and grounded in nature.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Post On Thursday morning, Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as Big B, dropped a sweet post in his Twitter handle thanking his fans and well-wishers for their best wishes on his birthday. “T 4436 - To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday , I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else .. I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul ..,” Mr Bachchan tweeted on his Twitter handle today.