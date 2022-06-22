Amitabh Bachchan is a total rockstar as he does JugJugg Jeeyo’s Nach Punjaabban hook step in new PIC

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celeb from the tinsel town of Bollywood to do the viral Nach Punjabbaan hook step from JugJugg Jeeyo. Like it’s already well-known, Big B loves to keep an active presence on social media platforms. Every other day, the senior actor shares his thoughts and glimpses of his personal and professional lives, on his Instagram and Twitter space. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments ago, he yet again took to his Instagram space and shared a new picture where he can be seen doing the Nach Punjabbaan step.

In the picture shared by the Amitabh Bachchan, one can see him donning a violet tracksuit. He also sported a black headband and black wristbands along with his outfit. He did the hook step of The Punjaabban Song from Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor’s movie. Sharing this photo, he captioned the post, “Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach (music notes emoji). As soon as he shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments. The official page of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions left a comment that read, “LEGENDARY (fire emoji) #jugjuggjeeyo”. Actor and host Maniesh Paul, who has a pivotal role in the film, also left a comment that read, “Yessssssssss love you sirrrrrr ( red heart emojis) (fire emojis) (folded hands emoji)”.

Amitabh Bachchan does the Nach Punjaabban step:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the Raj A Mehta directorial is all set to hit cinemas on the 24th of June, 2022. Ahead of the release, the actors have been busy promoting the film.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has films like Goodbye, Maidaan and Brahmastra in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

