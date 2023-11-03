Amitabh Bachchan treated Poonam Dhillon as 'prop' in her debut film?

Poonam Dhillon had a fantastic start to her film career when she was cast in the movie Trishul, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, and Hema Malini. Despite being a teenager, Poonam played Sanjeev Kumar's daughter in the film and even had her first scene alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actress recalled how Amitabh Bachchan treated her like a “prop” during the first day of the shoot.

Poonam Dhillon on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Trishul

During a recent chat with Radio Nasha, Poonam Dhillon reminisced about her first day on the set and mentioned that other than the director Yash Chopra, no one recognized that it was the beginning of her career. He then went to her and told her “all the best kudiye.” She described her first day of shooting with Amitabh Bachchan, where he had to carry her in his arms. It was her debut day, and she was working with a renowned actor.

She mentioned that Amitabh treated her like a “prop” during the shoot. She said, “No one realized that it was my first day and I was shooting with such a big star, and such a good-looking man was to pick me up in his arms. He was going about the shoot holding me in his arms. He was treating me like a prop.”

Trishul was filmed in Delhi, and fans would gather on the streets when the stars were shooting. Poonam recalled how a fan asked her how it felt to be held by Amitabh during the shoot. She responded by saying she didn't realize it at the time and was simply very scared and nervous. “‘I didn’t realize that.’ I was just so scared and nervous,” she said.

Poonam Dhillon addresses the nepotism debate on her daughter’s debut

Talking about her daughter Paloma Dhillon's debut in the film Dono alongside Rajveer Deol, with Rajshri Productions, and addressing the nepotism debate, Poonam mentioned that she is delighted her daughter is starting her career with the Rajshri banner. However, she clarified that she has never personally worked with them and does not know Sooraj Barjatya, the director of Rajshri Productions. Therefore, she has not contacted him for her daughter's debut.

She added, “They auditioned her multiple times before selecting her. They were auditioning lots of newcomers. She got to know that she was selected after six seven months of the audition.” She further mentioned that it's disheartening that some people who engage in online trolling don't realize the hard work put in by these youngsters. In today's world, it's not possible for anyone to excel in a field without talent. No producer would invest Rs 30-40 crore in a child if they lacked the necessary skills. So, this argument doesn't hold up well.

