Amitabh Bachchan tries the 'head banger' look & asks fans to approve the same; See PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He is currently winning hearts with his stint as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be an avid social media user and his timeline proves the same. Every now and then, Big B shares his thoughts on digital platforms. For those who are unversed, the megastar also maintains a blog of his own. Most of the time, he receives heaps of praise from everyone owing to his interesting and humorous posts. Needless to say, he also enjoys a huge fan base on social media because of the same reason.

As we speak of this, the Brahmastra star has shared yet another hilarious post on his Instagram handle that surely deserves your attention. He has also shared a monochrome picture in which he flaunts a pair of cool shades. However, it is Big B’s caption that grabs our attention which reads this way, “so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the Rock head banger .. Same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked .. Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day ..”

Check out the post below:

Many of his fans were quick to take note of the same and showered praises in the comments section. Talking about his profession, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra co-starring , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It has been produced by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Big B has a few more interesting movies lined up namely Jhund and Chehre. He has also won accolades after having returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

