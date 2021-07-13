Amitabh Bachchan turns DJ for the schedule wrap of 'GoodBye'; Rashmika Mandanna & Pavail Gulati shake a leg

The shooting of GoodBye has been completed. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and south star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The shooting of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming directorial film Goodbye has finally been completed. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. To note, the south actress is making her entrance in Hindi films. She is a well-known face in Telugu cinema. Pavail Gulati and Neena Gupta will also be seen in the film. Meanwhile, the Thappad actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle where stars can be seen enjoying the after-shoot party.

But what caught our attention was the Bollywood megastar turning DJ for the people in the house and playing their favourite music. The actor also reveals that he became their DJ for the wrap party. In the pictures, he is seen taking blessings from the superstar. In the other photos, everyone including the actress is seen dancing to the song. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house.” To note, earlier in the day, a picture of the Sholay actor from the sets has surfaced.

He is seen in an ordinary look wearing a Bandhgala kurta, Koti and Pajama. It was shared by the actress and she wrote, “What a satisfying day looks like.P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys.”

On the work front, the Thappad actor will be next seen in ‘Dobaara’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. The south star will be seen in two Hindi films including Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.

