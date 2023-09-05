Amitabh Bachchan tweets ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ amid buzz about India renaming row; Internet REACTS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the renowned actors from the film fraternity. In the protracted career spanning over five decades, he has been loved for his iconic performances. His career trajectory is no less than an inspiration across the globe and to the coming generations. The legendary actor enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom till date and fans curiously look forward to his daily life updates. With advanced technology, Big B’s presence on social media can never be overlooked. He is actively present on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he openly speaks his mind. Recently, the actor shared his opinion on the ongoing debate over renaming India to Bharat.

Big B tweets, ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ amidst debate over India renaming

A hot topic for the nation has been renaming India as Bharat, a resolution on the same is most likely to be brought in by the Government during Parliament’s upcoming special session, which is scheduled from September 18th-22nd. As the buzz around renaming the nation is gaining momentum, Senior Bachchan took to X and posted, ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ with Indian flag emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

REACTION BY THE INTERNET USERS:

Soon after the tweet was shared, several fans and followers appreciated the actors’ take. A fan commented, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while another fan wrote, “Ye mera India ..I love my india”

For the unversed, the buzz around India’s rename started with screenshots of a dinner invite which surfaced on social media. The invite for a G20dinner on September 9th was under the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Many political leaders raised objections to the same.

AMITABH BACHCHAN’S WORKFRONT:

The Sholay actor was recently seen making a special appearance in R. Balki's Ghoomer which was led by his son, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The film also starred notable actors like Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. In addition to this, he is currently seen on Sony TV’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 which has been well received by the audience. Recently, the show acquired its first crorepati winner in a 21 year old boy, Jaskaran Singh from village Khalra, Punjab. Furthermore, the Piku actor has Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 in the pipeline and Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Big B will also be seen in The Intern remake, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

