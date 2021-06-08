  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to take Covid 19 protocols seriously

Amitabh Bachchan has reminded netizens that they should not be lax about Covid protocols even if restrictions are being eased.
3939 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to take Covid 19 protocols seriously
"Even though conditions on Covid, in some locations may be seeing a decline .. PLEASE DO NOT be lax .. keep the protocol .. Wash hands, wear masks, keep the distance, control travel to the very essentials, and follow the time limits .. and get VACCINATED," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday.

A day before, Big B blogged about the subject, too. "Keep safe .. do not feel that the relaxation of the conditions means that all is clear .. NO .. far from it .. we must continue to take all the necessary precautions .. wash hands , wear the mask keep the distance .. if work is permitted get the vaccinations, but be in precaution .. obey the directions given by the medical fraternity," Bachchan mentioned in a blog post late on Monday.

"The front line warriors stand steadfast and strong .. the voluntary services having stepped forward are bringing succour to the needy .. each individual realising their duty to do , have all been put to good use , and a graph that looked deserted and in remorse, now begins to show a glowing light -- albeit distant," he further wrote.

The veteran actor also shared his prayers for those who are suffering.

He wrote: "Yes for those that suffer and have suffered our prayers are relentless .. the loss is immeasurable and beyond repair .. and the concern for them shall continue in whatever way we can. We are a caring society .. we shall prevail .. so help me God."

Credits :IANS

