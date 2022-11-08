Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to watch Uunchai in theatres; Says ‘aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai’

It’s always delightful to watch Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen. Big B was last seen in the film Goodbye, co-starring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, and he has some really exciting projects lined up. His upcoming movie Uunchai is all set to release in theatres on November 11. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa. Ahead of the release of Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan requested fans to watch the film in theatres, and said that the situation for Bollywood theatrical films is quite tough since people aren’t going to the theatres. Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch Uunchai in theatres

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan hosted his Uunchai co-stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. During the episode, he requested viewers to buy tickets and watch the movie in theatres. Big B said that the joy of watching movies in the cinema is unparalleled. “Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuchh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (there is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres),” said Amitabh Bachchan.

Uunchai trailer The trailer of Uunchai released last month, and it shows a group of four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa discussing the idea of climbing Mount Everest. However, before they can finalize anything, Danny’s character passes away. The remaining three friends decide to fulfill his wish by immersing his ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti plays the role of their trainer in the film. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

