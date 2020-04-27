Amitabh Bachchan urges people to be compassionate amid COVID 19 lockdown in a thought provoking post; WATCH

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan urges that people should be more human by being more inclusive, compassionate and benevolent towards others.

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan shared a thought-provoking post on his Twitter account. A video post shared by Amitabh Bachchan urges people to be more compassionate towards other people amid COVID 19 lockdown. The world is currently battling the outbreak of Coronavirus. The video shows clips of a newborn baby, from the time of birth to the growing up days. The voice-over says that the baby needed the doctors, nurses who held it in their arms. While growing up the teachers helped the young ones to write the first alphabets, the food that is consumed, is made by the cook.

Further, the driver who drove the school bus was the safe hands because of which young kids travelled safely to school. The video urges everyone to be more helpful to other people, and not to shun them away. As the country along with the rest of the world, is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, the Piku actor, Amitabh Bachchan says that it very important for everyone to wash hands and to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 scare. The video is present by the Sholay actor and sends out a very powerful message for the people to follow.

Check out the post by Amitabh Bachchan

T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity pic.twitter.com/dHu6ZE7aMd — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan urges that people should be more human by being more inclusive, compassionate and benevolent. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor states in the video that people should not shame others, this is a time, we need to be more supportive towards others.

(ALSO READ: Sunil Dutt wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a mute person in Reshma Aur Shera for THIS reason?)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×