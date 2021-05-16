Amitabh Bachchan urges people to be safe as it rains in Mumbai: The effects of the Cyclone Tauktae have begun

The cyclonic storm, Tauktae is likely to hit the coastal areas of Mumbai as the city witnessed its first rain this year. Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to urge people to stay safe.

Tauktae, the cyclonic storm, intensified on Tuesday and headed towards the coast of Gujarat. Due to the warning, the coastal areas including Mumbai were put on high alert. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that a cyclonic storm was likely to form over the Arabian Sea on May 14. As a result, all rescue and relief agencies started preparing for the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force stationed over 50 teams in 5 states near the coastal areas, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media recently. He has been sharing useful information about the Covid-19 virus amid the ongoing pandemic. Now, as it started raining in Mumbai, the veteran actor took to his Twitter handle to urge the citizens to be prepared. In his informative yet brief message, he prayed for peoples’ safety and also mentioned that the cyclone’s effect is evident. He tweeted, “The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever.”

T 3905 - The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 15, 2021

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also explained the measures that are taken in order to prepare for the cyclone. At a press conference, she said that fire brigade teams are on stand-by and nearly 100 lifeguards have been deputed for emergency rescue and related operations. Over the weekend, the Bandra-Worli Sea link will remain shut for traffic. She also added that authorities are trying to move people to safer areas as a precautionary measure ahead of a possible cyclone.

