Amitabh Bachchan 'warns fans in advance' to NOT come to Jalsa on Sunday; Here's why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen addressing his fans outside his house Jalsa, every Sunday. But it seems like he won't be able to make it today. On Saturday night, Big B took to his blog and updated his extended family about his plans. He warned his fans that he might not be able to meet and greet them at Jalsa today. In his post, the veteran actor revealed that he has professional commitments.

Big B gave a 'warning in advance' to his fans, who religiously gather outside his house just to see a glimpse of him. He wrote, "The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going..."

He added, "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for his next project, Section 84. After recovering from his injury, Big B resumed work recently. He wrote about his film in the blog and revealed that Section 84 is 'taking a lot out of him'. Sr Bachchan recently wrote, "I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance."

Recently, Big B suffered an injury on the sets of Project K while shooting for an action sequence. He has returned to work now and is shooting for his multiple projects. Section 84 also stars Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur in important roles. On the other hand, Project K features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in key roles.