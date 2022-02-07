Amitabh Bachchan was not present at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Here's why

Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise came as a jolt for everyone. The melody queen breathed her last on February 7 and it had sent down a wave of grief and shock across the nation. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar etc, several celebs from all walks of life were seen marking a presence at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral to pay their last respects. Amid this Amitabh Bachchan’s absence from the legendary singer’s funeral did raise a lot of eyebrows.

And now it is reported that Amitabh Bachchan missed Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral owing to COVID 19 pandemic. According to a report published in India Today, a source stated, “Mr Bachchan paid his condolences, met Lata Mangeshkar's family at their Peddar Road residence, spoke to Lata Didi’s family and later left the venue. He did not attend the funeral at Shivaji Park, keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols and also to safeguard his own health. Since the funeral was happening in a public place and could have attracted large crowds, Mr Bachchan chose to instead offer his condolences to the family at the residence”.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a throwback video of himself wherein he was seen introducing late Lata Mangeshkar at an event and remembered her with an emotional note. Big B wrote, “She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens”. Taking to the comment section, the megastar’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli had also dropped a heart for the post.

