Amitabh Bachchan was tagged 'constipated actor' after several flops; recalls Shekhar Suman aka Heeramandi's Zulfikar

Actor Shekhar Suman made his film debut with Shashi Kapoor's production, Utsav, opposite Rekha in 1984. He is currently basking in the success of his latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Shekhar has played the role of Mallikajaan's patron, Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed, in Heeramandi. His son, actor Adhyayan Suman, is also a part of the series. While Adhayayan had begun his journey with Haal-e-Dil in 2008, it took him over 16 years to reach a significant milestone in his career. He was cast as Zoravar Ali Khan in Heeramandi.

In a new interview, Shekhar Suman cited an example of Amitabh Bachchan while addressing Adhyayan's phase in the Hindi film industry. Shekhar Suman shared an anecdote from Amitabh Bachchan's struggling days when he was called a 'constipated actor' after his several films flopped at the box office.

Shekhar Suman talks about unpredictability in actor's life

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman recalled, "I was listening to one of Bachchan saab’s interviews, and he said that for the first few years, 13-14-15 of his films flopped. And directors, without naming him, would refer to him as ‘that constipated actor’.”

Shekhar then shared about how producers would ask to throw him out of the set.

“I know it for a fact because Shashi Kapoor told me. He said that there were producers who couldn’t work without him later, but they were the ones who were saying, ‘Oh my God, this constipated looking actor has come again looking for work. Throw him out of the set, who allowed him inside?’" he added.

When Amitabh Bachchan was rejected by All India Radio

Shekhar Suman further remembered how All India Radio had rejected Amitabh Bachchan for his baritone voice. However, he turned out to be one of the greatest stars in the Hindi film industry.

"He was rejected for having a bad voice by All India Radio when he auditioned to be a news reader. How ironic is that? They said he didn’t have a good voice, some people said he’s too tall," the Heeramandi actor said.

Adhyayan Suman's work front

After making his debut, Adhyayan Suman bagged a leading role in Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The film became a hit back then. Post a series of flops, Adhyayan made a comeback in the Bobby Deol-starrer web series, Ashram in 2020.

