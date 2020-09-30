Amitabh Bachchan wears 'green ribbon' on the sets of KBC; REVEALS he is a pledged organ donor

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed in his latest tweet that he has pledged to donate his organs.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting India’s most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. He has shared a picture of himself on Twitter wherein the superstar can be seen wearing a green ribbon on his suit. In his tweet, the actor has revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. Big B has explained the reason behind him donning the green ribbon. KBC returned on the television with its season 12 with the tagline 'Setback ka jawaab comeback’. It premiered on September 28. Amitabh Bachchan has been actively shooting for 12-16 hours for the show and he keeps sharing updates from the sets on daily basis.

Now, while sharing the latest picture on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!” Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet here:

T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !! pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote, “T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

In July, Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19. Other three of his family members including Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. For several weeks the Piku actor was admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Later, he was discharged after testing negative for the virus.

