Amitabh Bachchan will join Parineeti Chopra & Anupam Kher for Uunchai in December: Report

Sooraj Barjatya’s next movie Uunchai’s shooting has begun in full swing with Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher. Now, it is likely that superstar Amitabh Bachchan will join the shooting process soon. As per ETimes, Big B is all set to join the Uunchai crew in the month of December. However, an official confirmation is yet awaited.

In addition to this, it is also reported that a special set is under creation for Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. The portal’s source claim, “A set is being constructed at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai and Mr Bachchan will join the team here in December.” Speaking more of Uunchai’s shooting, Parineeti Chopra who was filming the movie in Nepal has now moved to Kargil to complete her filming process. Just like last time, the Ishqzaade star isn’t holding back to bless her follower’s wanderlust hearts with scenic views.

Previously, while making the movie official, Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy caption for director Sooraj Barjatya. Sharing a picture with him, Chopra articulated, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”

To note, this post was shared on the special occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. Talking about the same, Parineeti further added, “Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya.” Another highlight of Uunchai is that it will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa together nearly after a period of 30 years.

