Amitabh Bachchan wins the internet after he gives a savage reply to a fan who asks him to tweet in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to give a befitting reply to a user who asked him to post in Hindi. Take a look
We all know that Amitabh Bachchan actively interacts with his fans on social media, and every day, this Paa actor tweets on Twitter or posts a photo on Instagram. And yesterday, it so happened that Amitabh Bachchan had a befitting reply to a fan who asked him to post something in Hindi. Well, yes, Amitabh Bachchan was asked by a fan to write his posts in Hindi as the fan wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan ji, agar aapke post Hindi mein aaye toh bohot achcha rahega (Amitabh Bachchan sir, it would be very nice if your posts were written in Hindi).” Soon after, Amitabh Bachchan replied to the tweet and quickly pointed out that the fan himself had used an English word in his request. “Aap bhi ‘post’ shabd jo aapne jhankrit kiya hai, uski Hindi likhiye na (You have also used the English word ‘post’, why don’t you write the Hindi word for it)!!!...”

Earlier, on July 11, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and after fans across the nation came together to pray for his speedy recovery, Big B penned a thank you note on his blog as he wrote, “BUT .. amongst all this there is the Ef and their love .. this is looked forward to with happy expectation .. what is so and so going to send me today .. which prayer , which heavenly body , which inspirational writing of verse shall it be .. .I receive all in the limited time I am given to be here .. and it is the best time of the day ...My love to all of you for that .. I see you, feel you , by my side.”

On the birth anniversary of his mother Teji Bachchan, the veteran actor took to social media and shared a few photos in which, he is seen planting a new sapling in the  memory of his late mother, and alongside the photos, he wrote, “T 3626 - This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house 'Prateeksha' in 1976... the recent storm brought it down... yesterday Aug 12th on my Mother's birthday I replanted another fresh new 'Gulmohar' at the same spot, in her name..."

