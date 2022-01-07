Amitabh Bachchan wishes Aadesh Srivastava’s son Avitesh as he gears up for his debut ‘Sirf Ek Friday’

Aadesh Srivastava was one of the most renowned names in the Bollywood industry. His demise left all his peers from the industry shattered. Hence, now that his son Avitest Srivastava is all set to stand on his own feet and make his debut, the hearts of every actor who has seen the budding star since childhood is beaming with a lot of joy. One such name is that of Amitabh Bachchan who took to his Instagram handle to welcome the star kid.

Sharing the poster of Avitesh Srivastava’s film ‘Sirf Ek Friday’, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness. Sharing the poster he wrote, “Avitesh .. your Father Aadesh, built some great music creativity ..May you add another feather to his cap ..My wishes ever for your launch .. #SirfEkFriday.” For the unversed, Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Avitesh in their next production titled - Sirf Ek Friday. It is a story of a young adult who comes from a life filled with money, cars, parties and friends. He now decides to follow his deceased mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through tedious training which makes him realize the true emotions of life. Where his mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teaches him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in-depth to find his true self and become a great actor.

Take a look:

Talking about his break, Avitesh says, “It’s such a huge honour and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Sirf Ek Friday is directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

