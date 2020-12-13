Amitabh Bachchan wishes choreographer Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery; Pens a heartfelt note on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan has recently taken to his Twitter handle to wish Remo D’Souza’s speedy recovery. The superstar has penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker.

The popular choreographer and director Remo D’Souza was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Friday. The 46-year-old was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Friday afternoon after he suffered a heart attack. Now, according to several sources, the choreographer-director is doing fine. Since Friday, many celebrity friends of Remo have poured in wishes for the ailing choreographer-director. Now, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachcha has taken to his Twitter handle to wish Remo D’Souza’s speedy recovery. The Pink actor has penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker.

Amitabh has re-tweeted a video shared by a fan and wrote, “get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.” Soon, several started commenting on his post. One of his fans wrote, “I Am Sure He Will Be Fighting Fit After These Wishes. @remodsouza Praying For Your Health And Happiness And Waiting For The Next Season Of Dance+.” Another one wrote, “@remodsouza ji will surely recover as he is having lot of good wishes and more so wish from our Sir @SrBachchan ji. Remo ji is a man of indomitable spirit and a grear fighter. He will be fit and fine soon.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Remo D’Souza here:

.. get well Remo .. prayers and thank you for your wishes https://t.co/YpB5uS9zEe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2020

Earlier, Nora Fatehi, who has worked with Remo in Street Dancer 3D, penned a special note for him on her Instagram story. Her note read as, "Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let's stay positive please pray for the entire family."

On Friday evening, sources close to Remo’s family told PTI, "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation."

On the work front, Remo has directed films like F.A.L.T.U, Race 3, Street Dancer 3D and ABCD series.

