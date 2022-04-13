Amitabh Bachchan wishes his Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding with a post; Read

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have kick-started their wedding celebration and today was their Mehendi function. It was attended by family members and close friends including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, and Karisma Kapoor. Sweet wishes have started to pour in for one of the sweetest couples in B-town.

To join the bandwagon, Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a sweet note on their wedding. Big B shared the teaser of the film's romantic song titled Kesariya. While sharing the video, Mr. Bachchan wrote a congratulatory note. It read, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”

Check Amitabh Bachchan’s post here

Earlier today, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wished the soon-to-be-married couple by releasing a glimpse of the film's romantic song titled Kesariya. Ayan also penned a sweet note congratulating the duo, he wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

