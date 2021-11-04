Amitabh Bachchan wishes his fans a ‘Happy Diwali with a rare vintage PIC with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The superstar often shares pictures from his personal and professional life on Instagram and other platforms. Recently Mr. Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a rare vintage monochromatic picture as he wished his fans and followers a ‘Happy Diwali’. Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Siddhant Chaturvedi liked the post. Several of his fans took to the comment section and wrote incredibly complimentary things about the lovely picture. Recently Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty paid a visit to the sets of KBC 13 promoting their upcoming entertainer ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Speaking about his life before becoming an actor, Akshay said, “I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years.” Further adding Akshay spoke about his days a chef and said, “I used to make and serve jalebis, chole-bhathure, samosas at an eating joint. I also used to make and ensure that the tables were put close together.”

Take a look:

Akshay added, “There used to be a wall right behind me and usually in every restaurant, the chefs usually put up a picture of someone on the walls. I had four people's pictures put up on my wall. Yours, Jackie Chan, Sridevi and Sylvester Stallone's images. And, look at my fate today! I've worked with all four.”

Also Read| KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage