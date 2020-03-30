Amitabh Bachchan wishes to reinstall 2020 by deleting the 'virus' version & we totally agree to it; View POST

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a cryptic Instagram post stating that he wants to delete 2020 and we totally agree with him. Check out his latest post.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. With no possible cure for the virus found yet, countries have been struggling hard to control the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India for the same reason. People are left with no other resort other than staying at home and maintaining social distance. But still, the situation has become quite depressing as the country has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle which is apt regarding the current scenario. The Jhund actor states, “Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!” Well, I am sure all of us will agree with him about the same, right? The superstar has also shared a picture along with the post in which he can be seen looking elsewhere with a desktop kept nearby him.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

Before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been helmed by . He will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

