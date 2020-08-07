Amitabh Bachchan wonders what monsoon desires as rains create a havoc in Mumbai; See Post

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gets philosophical as he talks about Mumbai rains showcasing the calm after the storm from his balcony.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and has been keeping his fans on track with his daily updates. He often shares throwback pictures, poems penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, motivational messages, selfies and family pictures of his family on social media. Today, the actor took to his social media profile and shared a picture of his window covered with droplets and fog due to heavy rains. The picture was captured from the actor's balcony vertically.

Taking to his Instagram account the actor uploaded a picture enjoying the rains and captioned it, “My balcony with my iPhone vertical . "कुछ तो चाहत होगी इन बारिशों की बूंदों की भी, वरना कौन गिरता है इस ज़मीन पर आसमान तक पहुंचने के बाद… (You will want to know what these raindrops want, otherwise who falls on the land after reaching the sky...) The actor added a couple of blossom emoticons alongside the folded hands emoticon.

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Amitabh recently also took to his Twitter account and apologised to his fans and followers for an attribution mistake he made in a post. He uploaded a picture of him and son Abhishek Bachchan together and morphed a football into the virus to seem like he was kicking it. He captioned the post with a poem and credited it to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. But later, he took to his Twitter account and apologised revealing that the poem was not written by his dad but Prasoon Joshi.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he was tested negative for Coronavirus. He and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive in July and had undergone treatment. While the blockbuster actor is discharged and back home now, Abhishek is still under treatment and yet to test negative.

