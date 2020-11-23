Amitabh Bachchan is off to work amid pandemic; Says 'It is going to be a long day like everyday'

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a selfie while travelling to work. He has also shared awareness along with his picture.

Amitabh Bachchan is unstoppable even at 78. He is an inspiration to many. From penning a blog for fans to working amid the pandemic, Big B has done everything. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and after recovering from the same, he returned to the sets immediately with safety precautions. Now, to motivate his fans on Monday morning, the Black actor has taken to his social media handle to share a selfie while travelling to work.

The veteran actor sported a sky-blue coloured jacket with a white shirt and a printed mask. The superstar had also shared an inspirational message along with the picture of him. He wrote, “Off to work .. a long day like everyday .. stay safe .. you are not alone .. we are all in this together and shall remain together to fight .. love you all.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has joined forces with for his next film titled Mayday. Ajay will be directing and producing the film and it will feature him in a lead role too. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn will essay the role of a pilot, while Rakul Preet Singh will be portraying the role of a co-pilot in Mayday.

Further, Big B will be next seen in Brahmastra, alongside and . The megastar also has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre in the pipeline. Also, it was announced a few days back that Amitabh will play an important role in and Prabhas’ upcoming film.

