Amitabh Bachchan on working with Ajay Devgn in Runway 34: He’s one of the most dedicated persons to work with

Ever since Ajay Devgn announced his new film Runway 34, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the film to release. Inspired by true events, the movie features a stellar cast including Rakul Preet and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Big B shared his experience working with Ajay Devgn in Runway 34 and heaped praise on him.

As per a report in ETimes, Amitabh Bachchan said that Ajay is one of the most dedicated and focused persons to work with. “In the movie, he was just being an actor but was also the producer as well as the director. Becoming all three of them, and doing justice to all the roles has indeed been challenging for him,” he shared.

Ajay also asked Big B how he still manages to deliver passionate performances. In response, the legendary star said that the secret to his performances is his professionalism. He said that if you call yourself a professional, and you want to work in any profession, you have to take it seriously. He added that if an actor has signed a contract then he has to do whatever is written or the director asks him to do.

'Runway 34' is reportedly inspired by the true events of a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. The film also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

