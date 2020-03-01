Amitabh Bachchan wraps up shooting for Bramhastra

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra".

Big B took to his blog on Saturday, where he shared a string of photographs from the sets of the film, which also stars and . "So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on 'Brahmastra'. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him," Amitabh wrote.

The megastar also shared a photograph of Ranbir gifting the thespian head phones."A gift of the Apple ear plugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile savvy young. As in Ranbir on set, who sets it up for me. The sound is really good. Had seen it on Abhishek and wondered. But it really is good. Thank you.The 77-year-old star took to Twitter, where he wrote that Ranbir taught him and set up the sound ear plugs."Good riddance of the wires and cables," he wrote. Big B on Instagram shared photograph of Alia and captioned it: "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle and out. The effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia." "Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam -- on December 4. The film also stars Nagarjuna and .

Credits :IANS

Read More