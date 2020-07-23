  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan writes about ‘Puja’ and ‘Dua’ as he digs out throwback photos for a positive message

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share throwback photos from his old film Coolie and explained the meaning of prayers. The senior star has been hospitalised post he tested COVID 19 positive along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.
It has been a few weeks since Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan after testing positive for COVID 19. While staying in the isolation ward, Big B has been keeping his fans updated with his blog and social media posts. Having received a lot of good wishes for a speedy recovery, Senior Bachchan has been expressing gratitude to all via his social media posts. However, on Thursday, he dug out old photos and shared a message about prayers. 

Taking to social media, Big B shared a collage of throwback photos where he is seen praying. In one of the pictures, Big B is seen folding his hands in Namaste with a smile. In another photo from his film Coolie, he is seen offering prayers to ‘Allah’ in the form of a dua. While the senior star shared the photos, he explained how the two ways of offering prayers actually coincide into one. He expressed that religion teaches us about the two hands that can be used for prayers. 

However, he explained that when we fold our hands and join them, it turns into Puja while when we open and raise them, it turns into Dua. The senior star captioned the photos and sent out a positive message while being at the hospital. He wrote, “मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं, जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो “दुआ” कहलाती हैं..!” 

Here is Amitabh Bachchan’s message: 

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are reportedly recovering well and that they may get discharged soon. Initially, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had quarantined at home as they were not showing any symptoms of COVID 19. However, when they started showing mild symptoms, they too were shifted to Nanavati hospital. 

