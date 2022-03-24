Amitabh Bachchan writes a loving letter in memory of Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan shares excitement

Irrfan Khan may no longer be with us but his memories and his film continue to stay with us. His son Babil Khan often takes to his Instagram handle to share some old throwback pictures and videos of the late actor and it is a pure gem. But today, the star-kid shared a picture of a letter written to him by non-other than Amitabh Bachchan and shared his excitement about the same. The veteran actor in the letter wrote that he misses Irrfan.

In the letter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Thank you for your warm personal note to me. Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but ‘Friendship’ transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death.” Further in the letter, Big B wrote, “Your father Irrfan, was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. He is missed dearly.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. He will also be seen in ‘The Railway Men’, a web series made by Yash Raj Films' division YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. This web series will also star R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu with Babil Khan.

