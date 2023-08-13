Amitabh Bachchan writes thought-provoking lines on power of music; shares his favorite spot at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. The veteran actor has been a part of the lights-camera-action world for more than five decades. He is also a lover of music. Big B who never misses to give daily updates to his fans and followers, took to the microblogging site and wrote about the power of music while sharing his favorite spot at his Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan writes thought-provoking lines on power of music

Taking to his microblogging site, Amitabh Bachchan wrote thought-provoking lines on the power of music. Sharing some pictures on his blog the 80-year-old actor wrote, “A whiff of a melody… accidentally, conveyed to me during those wonderful moments at Saptaswar and it lingers on through the night and day and changes the very thoughts of what one is professed to do… The power of music is divine .. it takes over all your thoughts and words and deeds .. and leaves you exhausted .. tired not in the sense of a physicality… but exhausted with the idea of envy for them that possess that special quality of making music ..”

In the blog, the veteran actor can be seen on a sofa with musical instruments in his hands. This part of his house Jalsa is his favorite spot as Big B wrote, "Learn the Classical learn the instruments that deliver them and just spend the rest of life in their company .. the company of divinity .. the soul that rests within these 7 notes… The hours spent here in this environ be the best ever….. the music the accompaniment and the notes that come through .. in creativity or just in the listen .. simply beyond all .. never feel like leaving the place .. live in there .."

Meanwhile, Big B will be next seen in a special appearance in Ghoomer. The film is headlined by his actor son Abhishek Bachchan and actor Saiyami Kher. He will also be also seen in the sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

