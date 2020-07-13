  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan's 26 staff members test negative for Covid-19

Twenty-six staff members of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan have tested negative for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan's 26 staff members test negative for Covid-19
Big B and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested Covid positive on Saturday night and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. While Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were confirmed Covid positive on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

Around 54 people had come in contact with the Bachchan family, out of which 28 have been quarantined. At the Bachchans' residence in Jalsa, 26 people were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests were done on Sunday and their Covid-19 reports have come out as negative. The 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks, reports zeenews.india.com.

Using his verified Twitter account, Amitabh on Sunday expressed gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive.

Credits :IANS

