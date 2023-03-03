Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara talks about her engagement; Spills beans on wedding plans

Actress Swini Khara won praise for her cute performance in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum. She played the role of Sexy, who is Big B's friend and his neighbour. The child actor is now all grown up and engaged. Recently, Swini took to social media and announced her engagement with Urvish Desai. Now, in an interview, the actress spilled the beans about her engagement. She revealed that it is an 'arranged' match.

Swini Khara to have a winter wedding this year

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Swini revealed that she will have a winter wedding with Urvish. She also spoke about her first meeting with him. She said that they met a few months ago and instantly clicked as they are similar in nature. After speaking for a few months and getting to know each other, the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level. Swini called him a 'gem of a person'. She also confirmed that the wedding will take place later this year but the dates are not finalised yet.

Swini was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and later she took a break from acting. The actress is currently working at a law firm. She revealed that despite staying away from acting, she still gets film and shows offers. She said that she misses acting but she was happy with the transition. However, she said that she will take up projects if she comes across interesting scripts.

Swini Khara announces her engagement

Swini took to her Instagram handle and shared dreamy pictures from her engagement. She looked like a princess in her gorgeous lehenga. Along with it, Swini wrote, "I’d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish."

On Thursday, Swini dropped some more pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, she was seen receiving a sweet kiss from Urvish. Swini wrote along with the pictures, "With you I’d dance In a storm In my best dress Fearless."

