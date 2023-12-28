Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star Swini Khara gets married to Urvish Desai; Cheeni Kum child actor drops VIDEO

Swini Khara played the role of 'sexy' as a child actor in Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu and Paresh Rawal starrer 2007 film Cheeni Kum. Khara, who is a grownup lady now, recently tied the knot with Urvish Desai. The actress-turned-lawyer took to her social media to share a lovely video from her special day. Let's find out more about this.

Swini Khara marries Urvish Desai

On December 26th, Swini Khara tied the knot with Urvish Desai in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share her beautifully edited wedding video as a collaborative post. The video features the bride and groom all smile as they walk down the isle at the venue. Both look absolutely stunning in their respective wedding outfits. It's caption read, "Blessings and lots of love"

Swini donned pink lehenga for wedding

One look at Swini's Instagram handle gives us a glimpse of her beautiful wedding. In them, we can see Swini donning a lovely pink lehenga for her special day. Khara is head to toe in bridal makeup, a gajra bun, matching earrings, a and pink chooda along with other things. Her groom opted for a white sherwani. She had announced her engagement with Urvish in March this year.

More about Swini Khara

Swini started her acting career in 2005 as a child artist with Vidya Balan starrer Parineeta. The same year she also acted in the popular television serial Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She then went on to star in John Abraham's Elaan, Hari Puttar, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum, Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshala, Delhi Safari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. On television, she did shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dill Mill Gayye, CID, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

Swini quit acting to focus on her studies. She is a lawyer by profession. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about quitting acting. “I left acting because you know how important class ten is in India, you have to pay a lot of attention to your studies. I was a very studious child, and good in studies. Acting requires dedication, and I wanted to study further. Being a full-time actor and managing studies as a child was easy, but as you move ahead, it becomes different", she said.

