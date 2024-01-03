Amitabh Bachchan's era started box office obsession, says Hansal Mehta: 'He became this one-man industry'

Hansal Mehta is one of the most interesting and acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. He is known for directing films and shows like Shahid, Aligarh and Scam 1992. Apart from that, he is also known for his vocal nature and calls spade a spade. Recently, Mehta was discussing the industry's obsession with box office numbers and stated that its roots go back to the era of Amitabh Bachchan. Let's find out what he said.

Hansal Mehta on BO number obsession

Hansal Mehta was recently a part of Cinema Express' year-end roundtable discussion. In it, he revisited his earlier comment about the 'quest for mass success destroying storytelling.' He said that as a filmmaker, his responsibility lies towards what he is doing and not the numbers. He said that if he starts thinking about profit, then he will be doing a disservice to "myself, to my work, my craft, to the people working with me."

Furthermore, the Aligarh helmer said that these days box office numbers and data have become a "big thing." He stated that his product cannot be driven by data even if only five people saw the film. Stating an example of Aligarh, Mehta said that he doesn't remember its box office numbers despite being one of the most important films of his career.

Mehta then said that this number obsession dates back to the time when Amitabh Bachchan was the biggest star. "This discussion around ‘initials’ starred with Mr Bachchan. He became this one-man industry, and they started saying that he brings an ‘initial’ amount on Friday. Films were doing silver jubilees, golden jubilees, and suddenly, everything became about the Friday-Saturday business. Earlier, they used to measure occupancy… And now, it has become a means of subsistence for people who know nothing but numbers. They call themselves critics", he added.

Over the years, the breathing space of films in theatres has shrunk and hence the terms silver jubilee and golden jubilee are not used.

Sudip Sharma also shared his thoughts on the same

Sudip Sharma has written films like NH10, and Udta Punjab and co-created shows like Paatal Lok and Kohrra. He was also a part of the discussion and shared his two cents on the same. Sharma stated that date does not reflect quality and gave an example of the fast food chain McDonald's. He said, “Data cannot be a reflection of quality… McDonald’s is the highest-selling burger in the world, right? But it’s not the best burger. They’re completely different things.”

Hansal Mehta's work front

In 2023, Hansal came up with the crime web series Scoop starring Karishma Tanna. The series was based on the real-life account of journalist Jigna Vora and it was released on Netflix. Scoop went on to receive positive reviews. The same year he also served as an executive producer on the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story which was based on Abdul Karim Telgi.

Apart from these, he has also directed the mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and it's also her maiden production venture. It had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival where it met with rave reviews. It follows the story of a grieve-stricken British-Indian detective who is trying to solve the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. Mehta has also produced a film called Dedh Bigha Zameen.

