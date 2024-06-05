Amitabh Bachchan’s fan makes 'memorable gesture’ for his 51st wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan; megastar REACTS

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated legends of Bollywood. On June 3, Big B celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary with his wife and legendary actress Jaya Bachchan. Megastar enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom globally. Such a sweet gesture was recently witnessed when a fan from Surat celebrated the renowned couple’s special day uniquely.

Amitabh Bachchan's fan celebrates Big B's 51st wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan in the most special way

A while back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video on his social media handle. It showed how a fan went out of his way to celebrate Big B and Jaya Bachchan’s 51st wedding anniversary. In the video, one can see the presentation narrating the lives of the celebrated couple. From Jaya’s debut film, Guddi, to her wedding pictures with the Shehanshaah of Bollywood, the presentation celebrated the couple’s ‘timeless union’ and ‘enduring romance’.

It further narrated how their joys were doubled with the arrival of their kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. The presentation also featured several old childhood photographs of the Bachchan siblings. It also highlighted Sr Bachchan’s comeback with Mohabbatein and a tribute to family heritage consisting of their grandkids- Aaradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Advertisement

Take a look:

One can also see a group of fans holding a huge flag of Big B and cutting the cake. They were also seen proudly posing with Big B and Jaya Bachchan’s poster in the middle of New York City.

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted

Overwhelmed by such a sweet gesture, the Kalki 2898 AD actor shared the video on his social media handle to express gratitude. He wrote, “FROM the effort of DEDICATED FAN Sunil Shah of Surat, he in NYC organized it and distributed hundreds of T-shirts to people and fans in the USA. My gratitude for this memorable gesture.”

In addition to this, the fan replied to Big B’s post, stating, “It’s been so many years of being the biggest fan of you, sir. You’re the biggest icon of the country for everyone, and especially for me. I will continue to make you smile and thank you for doing this amazing gesture for me by posting. This means the world to me. Thank you for all the love. @amitabhbachchan.”

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Big B will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and more. Meanwhile, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: When legendary actress called Big B ‘biggest baby’ of the family