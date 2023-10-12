Amitabh Bachchan’s favorite vegetable to first car; friend Anwar Ali makes interesting revelations about megastar

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar of Indian cinema celebrated his 81st birthday, on October 11, Wednesday. Just like every year, Sr. Bachchan opted to celebrate his special day with his beloved family, at his Mumbai residence Jalsa. However, amid celebrations, Amitabh Bachchan also made sure that he met the fans, who gathered outside Jalsa to wish their idol on his birthday.

Interestingly, on the special occasion of the original Don actor's 81st birthday, producer Anwar Ali (the brother of legendary actor-singer Mehmood), revealed some interesting facts about the veteran superstar on his chat with Times of India. For the unversed, the producer was one of Amitabh Bachchan's first friends in Bombay, whom he met during the mid-1960s.

Anwar Ali recalls good old days with Amitabh Bachchan

In his chat with the Times Of India, Anwar Ali recalled how his lifelong friendship with the Bollywood megastar began, during the making of the 1969-released movie, Saat Hindustani. According to the actor-producer, the duo developed a deep friendship after they became housemates, at Ali's elder brother Mehmood's Andheri West residence, 134 Paradise.

"Amitabh Bachchan was welcomed as one of the members of our fairly joint family, the first family of Bombay Talkies as it were… And then there was the omnipresence, the strength, the aura of Mehmood… a lease of life for all under his magnanimity," recalled Anwar Ali.

The producer about the megastar's favorite vegetable and first car

Interestingly, Anwar Ali also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's favorite vegetable is Bhindi aka Okhra, in his chat with Times Of India. The producer also added that the megastar bought his first-ever car, while he was staying with him at his elder brother Mehmood's apartment. "We occupied the first floor, Mehmood bhai, the third, and the rest of the family was on other floors. My sisters kept a caring, watchful eye on us, cooking our favorite foods, especially bhindi for Amitabh," he recalled.

"Amitabh bought his first car, a White Fiat, whilst staying with us then came a Singer and then a Pontiac swiftly after. And somewhere in between, Bombay To Goa and Anand had happened," revealed Anwar Ali in his interview with TOI.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan showers birthday love on father Amitabh Bachchan with uber-cool PIC; calls Big B 'hero'