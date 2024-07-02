Amitabh Bachchan's fitness trainers shower praises on him as they share his exercise regime and mindset; Details inside

Amitabh Bachchan has stunned everyone with his extraordinary performance in Kalki 2898 AD. At 81, he's taken the big screens by storm with his action and the audience can't believe how he's maintaining himself so well.

Now his trainers, Shivohaam and Vrindda have opened up about Big B's dedication towards his fitness regime and it's an inspiration for an entire young generation.

Amitabh Bachchan's fitness trainers on his mindset

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shivohaam and Vrindda Bhatt discussed Amitabh Bachchan's fitness regime and his dedication to it. Talking about the megastar's mindset, Vrindda said that when you know something is good for your well-being, "you just do it." She explained that it's not about comfort and time because if a busy man like Big B can find time for exercise, then regular people can also do it.

Shivohaam added that there are times when he's busy and wants to work out late in the evening, but is suggested otherwise by them because it isn't the ideal time to work out and will affect his sleep cycle and recovery.

However, he still manages to take out the time because he understands that it's crucial for him to be active. "So whether it’s morning, afternoon, or evening, or even between meetings, or whenever he can, he does remove time. So if he can schedule things according to that, I am pretty sure that other people can also, if they want to, people can always remove time," he said.

Vrindda also said "he's the father of it all," while talking about his mindset.

Vrindda on her sessions with Amitabh Bachchan

Vrindda opened up about her fitness sessions with Amitabh and said that their sessions are "more about breath work" including basic breath exercises, pranayams, and basic yoga stresses.

She added that she has learned discipline and punctuality from him. Recalling the time when she used to train him early at 6 am, he was rarely late and if there were little delays, he would apologize for it. "He doesn’t need to apologize for five-seven minutes… We take it for granted, but I’ve learned the value of time from him,” she said.

Big B's work front

Big B is currently riding high on the success of Kalki 2898 AD. The second part of the film is already in making and he'll be back as Ashwatthama in it. The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others. He will also be seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

