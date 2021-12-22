Amitabh Bachchan's food platter with ‘Naagin sauce’ after work leaves fans curious; Abhishek Bachchan reacts
In the picture, which Amitabh Bachchan shared shows food platter spread on the table. The football match is going on television. He captioned it as ‘after a long work break .. Premier League Football , pasta, French fries, garlic bread, NAAGIN sauce .. !!!Aaahhhh haaa …तड़प गए थे इसके लिए.” Well, the Naagin sauce grabbed netizens attention and his comment section was immediately flooded. One of the users wrote, “Nagin sauce? Ye paehli baar suna. I am also going to try this.”
Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a comment saying, “Father Son Same Same.” Another user wrote, “Is that garlic bread in basket, Sirji (left) ? loooks yummmy. My pick is Sauce!!!I never seen here ..will hunt next time.”
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, he will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Recently, the motion poster of the film was also released. Apart from that, he also has Uunchai co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others.
