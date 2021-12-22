Amitabh Bachchan's food platter with ‘Naagin sauce’ after work leaves fans curious; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors in Bollywood. He is popular across the world. The actor shares a lot of encouraging posts on his social media handles. Apart from shooting, the actor also enjoys different things including his love for football. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture that left his fans curious.

In the picture, which Amitabh Bachchan shared shows food platter spread on the table. The football match is going on television. He captioned it as ‘after a long work break .. Premier League Football , pasta, French fries, garlic bread, NAAGIN sauce .. !!!Aaahhhh haaa …तड़प गए थे इसके लिए.” Well, the Naagin sauce grabbed netizens attention and his comment section was immediately flooded. One of the users wrote, “Nagin sauce? Ye paehli baar suna. I am also going to try this.”

Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a comment saying, “Father Son Same Same.” Another user wrote, “Is that garlic bread in basket, Sirji (left) ? loooks yummmy. My pick is Sauce!!!I never seen here ..will hunt next time.”