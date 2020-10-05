Amitabh Bachchan's friend complaints he has been ignoring him; Check out Big B's hilarious reply

With Amitabh Bachchan shooting for almost 12 to 15 hours a day for Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed that there's only time to 'snore' not 'ignore'.

Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang on the small screen with the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the legendary actor is giving it all. Given the COVID 19 restrictions, the game show is being held rather differently this year and shoots have probably become more time consuming as the crew and cast continues to follow rules. In such a scenario, Big B is almost shooting for 12 to 15 hours a day.

Recently, the legendary actor revealed that his close friend had a grouse with him as he said that Big B has been ignoring him. Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to recall the episode and wrote, "Unhone mujhe kaha, ‘Amit ji, you are ignoring me. Mitr hai mere, socha uttar de doon. Toh kaha maine, ‘Bhaiyya, 12-15 ghante kaam karne ke baad, keval snoring ka samay milta hai, ignoring ka nahi’ (He told me, ‘Amit ji, you are ignoring me’. He is my friend, so I thought I would answer him. So I said, ‘Brother, after working for 12-15 hours, there is only time to snore and not ignore’).”

Just last week, Big B had shared a selfie from his car as he donned the mask and wrote about his shoot day ahead. The current season of KBC amid the pandemic has been getting a lot of attention and viewers all across India have been tuning in. However, due to the restrictions, the shoot time has increased exponentially.

Big B had mentioned the same in his blog post and written, “Duration of KBC at the time was 45 minutes , then the ad., breaks to complete an hour of the show .. when fluency arrived at the recordings , we would wind up the recording in real time .. 45 mins .. !! that was something .. now of course with extended time and many other facets to the game it has started taking a lot longer.."

