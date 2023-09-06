Amitabh Bachchan's goofy slow motion video with wife Jaya Bachchan wins the Internet; Navya Nanda REACTS

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their chemistry with each other inspires couples of today's generation. Even though Jaya Ji does not have any social media accounts, her photos and videos are often shared by her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Now, it is Big B himself who shared a goofy video with his wife that won the Internet. Many celebrities reacted along with fans who could not get enough of their slow-motion video.

Amitabh Bachchan's goofy slow motion video with wife Jaya Bachchan

On September 6, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable slow-motion video with his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan during some work. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "... at work ..."

The video shows the veteran actor looking super cool in a white outfit with a heavy necklace. Jaya Ji can be seen beside him sporting a silk white saree and golden-maroon necklace. She looks gorgeous with her nude makeup and silver hair tied back in a bun. Amitabh filmed himself in slow motion and then panned the camera to Jaya, who flashed a cute smile. Have a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "The cutest" and added a red heart emoji. Bipasha Basu wrote, "So cute."

Check out fans' reactions

The slow-motion video of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan won the hearts of fans. One wrote, "So lovely." Another commented, "Greetings Amit ji and Jaya ji." A quirky comment read, "Only amitji has the guts to click jayaji !" while another humorously said, "I thought Jaya ji would say ...Ye koi jagah hai ..ye koi jagah hai... but that smile..." One comment read, “Sir you both look like my mummy papa when they go for a trip and are trying to send us videos so that they can show us the place and forget that they can easily switch it to back camera and record. But these moments are so cute and precious.”

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her role was appreciated by fans and critics equally. And, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He will be seen in Kalki 2898 and Ganapath.

ALSO READ: 'Will come over and...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Dharmendra sends best wishes ahead of Jawan release