Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda REACTS to people asking if she knows Hindi; calls it 'annoying'

Entrepreneur and granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda said that she is surprised to know that people are shocked to learn that she speaks Hindi. In a new interview, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya said that knowing one's mother language is the least task anyone can do. She also spoke about joining her family business.

Navya Naveli Nanda feels irritated when asked about her Hindi knowledge

During an interview with Mashable India, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “It is a little annoying because people get shocked when I talk in Hindi. They ask me, ‘Oh you know Hindi?!’ This is a very basic thing, that you must know your language, I don’t know why people get shocked.”

Navya recently opened up about joining her family business - Escorts Group - which excels in the country's agricultural sector. In addition to working in the family business, Navya is also an entrepreneur. She said that one wants to start a business is not a reality for many people, especially declaring it at the age of 21. But she was able to do so courtesy of her family's privilege.

She added, "Because I come from a very privileged background, I had the opportunity to do it. My family supported me financially." Nanda also said that she had access to a lot of opportunities that people don’t get.

