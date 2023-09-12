Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda acknowledges her privilege: 'I've never shied away...'

Navya Naveli Nanda is a very successful businesswoman. The granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan chose to stay away from acting, unlike most kids from the film family. Apart from her work, she is also known for her fashion sense and her strong social media presence where she enjoys millions of followers.

Navya Naveli Nanda on her privileged background

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Navya Naveli Nanda was asked about the label of privilege attached to her. She said, "I've never shied away from accepting that I come from a lot of privilege. I've had a lot of advantages and opportunities in life that not many people have. For me to say I was able to start my own business at 21 is a very privileged thing, because not a lot of other people have that kind of access to do something like that." She also noted that it is essential for her to not only acknowledge it "but also be responsible for it and ensure it's not just spent on one person." Nanda added, "We all have different forms of privilege, and sharing it is really important."

Navya Nanda on her definition of beauty

During the same conversation, she was also asked about what is the definition of beauty for her. In response, Nanda said that "being true to oneself" is beauty for her. She said that all of us are unique in our own way and beauty for her is owning and being true to oneself in any form. She was also asked if themes like women's empowerment are merely used as a token nowadays. Nanda responded by saying that she is an optimist and believes that social media has given a lot of people a voice to raise awareness on different issues. However, she stated: "Some people are not in the position to or are at a stage where they are able to do something about it." But Nanda is hopeful that the awareness itself has changed a lot of mindsets.

Apart from being a businessperson, the 25-year-old is also a successful social media influencer and podcaster. She is also vocal about several societal issues and works towards making a change.

