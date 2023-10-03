Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on legacy, last name; 'People usually keep talking...'

Navya Naveli Nanda is a successful businessperson and someone who is vocal about several issues in our society. Unlike most star kids, she decided to stay away from Bollywood and focus on her own interests. However, Nanda is often called out for her privileges by people on the internet which was addressed in a recent interview.

Navya Naveli Nanda on receiving criticism for her privileges

In an interview with India Today, Navya Naveli Nanda opened up about her family legacy and last name and the criticism she faces for her privileges. She said: "People usually keep talking about my last name and legacy and I love reminding people that everyone has a last name. It is not just my responsibility to live up to mine but everyone has a last name that means something that demands value and respect."

Navya has spoken about her privileges in the past

Last month, the 25-year-old gave an interview to Harper's Bazaar India, where she was asked about having an upper hand in life because of her surname. In response, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan said that she doesn't shy away from accepting the privileges she has. "I've never shied away from accepting that I come from a lot of privilege. I've had a lot of advantages and opportunities in life that not many people have. For me to say I was able to start my own business at 21 is a very privileged thing, because not a lot of other people have that kind of access to do something like that," she added. Nanda also noted that it is important for her to not just acknowledge it "but also be responsible for it and ensure it's not just spent on one person." "We all have different forms of privilege, and sharing it is really important."

Apart from being a successful businessperson at a young age, Nanda is also a social media influencer and podcaster.

ALSO READ: 'All roads led to...': Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan travel around Paris as Navya Nanda attends Fashion Week