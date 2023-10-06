Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda REACTS to Instagram user asking her to learn ramp walk

Navya Naveli Nanda has made a name for herself in the business world and through her social work. She is one of the few star kids who has decided to stay away from Bollywood. Recently, she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. However, one user on Instagram tried to lecture her on how to walk a ramp. This is how she reacted.

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to a user on Instagram

Righter after Navya Naveli Nanda walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, she shared some pictures on her Instagram. One user took to the comment section to ask her to learn ramp walk. They wrote: "Put some hard work into learning ramp walk next time as you weren't the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." In response, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan wrote: okay (with a folded hands emoji)"

Check out the comment!

Navya Naveli Nanda talks about her last name

In an interview with India Today earlier this week, the 25-year-old was asked about her last name and the criticism she faces for her privileges. She said, "People usually keep talking about my last name and legacy and I love reminding people that everyone has a last name. It is not just my responsibility to live up to mine but everyone has a last name that means something that demands value and respect." Navya has often spoken about her privileges. Earlier, she said that she does not shy away from the fact that she is privileged. "I've had a lot of advantages and opportunities in life that not many people have. For me to say I was able to start my own business at 21 is a very privileged thing, because not a lot of other people have that kind of access to do something like that," she added.

Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She is a businessperson, social media influencer, and a podcaster.

