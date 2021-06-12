Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda returns to Instagram with new PHOTOS

Agastya Nanda, who deleted his last few posts, has now returned to Instagram with a set of clicks. Check out his post.

Amitabh Bachchan and ’s grandson Agastya Nanda is popular on social media. The young chap is admired for his dapper looks and dashing personality. Agastya Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son. He often makes appearances on Big B and ’s posts. Last year, Agastya made his debut on Instagram and shared a collage of pictures giving a sneak peek into his life. He posted a scrapbook of 12 pictures featuring him and his sister Navya from their childhood along with other photos with friends.

However, he deleted his last few posts and his cryptic pictures from the photo-sharing app. Recently, Agastya has returned to Instagram with new pictures. He shared a series of his photos, which reportedly are of his New York home. The star kid was seen at his candid best as he poses for the camera. One simply cannot miss his charming smile. Navya commented as, “Agggloooz”. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor called him “Handsome.”

Take a look at Agastya Nanda’s Instagram post below:

While everyone is eyeing Agastya’s Bollywood debut, last year Filmfare confirmed that he will soon make his acting debut. The popular magazine quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Agastya Nanda has grown out to be a good-looking young boy. It was but obvious that filmmakers would surely vouch for him. The young lad has grabbed a big opportunity with an acclaimed filmmaker in Bollywood. The filmmaker is more than happy to have this talent under wings and surely has big plans to make the official announcement soon.”

