Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda set for Bollywood debut? Movie offer in the waiting, suggests report

Turns out, Amitabh Bachchan's 19-year-old grandson Agastya Nanda is keen on making a career in the movies and is prepping for the part.
While the raging debate of nepotism is back in the spotlight, looks like there is another star kid in the offing. As per a snippet in Mumbai Mirror, the Bachchan family's next gen is harbouring Bollywood dreams. Turns out, Amitabh Bachchan's 19-year-old grandson Agastya Nanda is keen on making a career in the movies and is prepping for the part. Son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya has been inspiring his grandfather to life some weights in the gym of their Mumbai home and in turn getting ready to follow in his footsteps.

As per the snippet, Agastya has already been offered a film and the young lad is likely to take it up when he is ready. On the basis of hearsay, the snippet also revealed that Karan Johar has told the Bachchan's that he would be happy to launch Agastya. For the uninitiated, Agastya was recently seen at his aunt Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar in presence at the actor's Bandra home in Mumbai.  

Agastya's paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, who passed away earlier this year was late actor Rishi Kapoor's sister. While Shweta Bachchan Nanda, herself stayed away from the spotlight, her daughter Navya Nanda also seems to be following in her footsteps as she plans on exploring other ventures. As for her brother, we guess we will have to wait and watch to see what happens next. 

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

