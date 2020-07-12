  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence declared containment zone by BMC, sanitation workers arrive

The BMC put up a notice on the gates of Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence declaring it as a containment zone. Take a look below:
6588 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 11:55 am
Hours after testing positive for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence was declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday morning. As is all across the city, the BMC put up a notice on the gates of Jalsa declaring it as a containment zone. The photos were shared by ANI on Twitter and showed officials and well as police personnel present at the actor's bungalow. 

ANI's tweet read, "Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone." Apart from declaring it, BMC's sanitation staff also arrived at the actor's residence to carry out the mandatory work. "Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai," ANI tweeted. 

The 77-year-old legendary actor announced on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Soon after, his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also announced that he too had tested positive.The father-son duo are currently admitted at Mumbai's Nananvati Hospital. 

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning to give an update. Tope said that their condition is stable and they currently have mild cough and fever. He added that this update has been given to him by Dr Patkar, Director of Medical Services at Nanavati Hospital. 

